South Africa: Health and Hope Thrive in a Hydroponic Garden On a Rooftop in Hillbrow

A lush vegetable garden at the top of a high-rise in inner-city Johannesburg is bringing the building's residents joy and an income.

A small hydroponic garden above the 12th floor of a Hillbrow high-rise is making a big difference to the lives of its residents. Set beneath an unruly herd of satellite dishes, the Lake Success Rooftop Food Garden is accessible via narrow stairs and complete with dizzying views over Hillbrow and its iconic Ponte City building.

Hydroponics is essentially growing plants without soil and it's a great way to do green spaces in urban places. The plant roots are exposed to pumped nutrient-

rich water and because they don't spend energy developing root systems, they grow 30% to 50% faster and produce higher yields while using up to 90% less water than traditional soil farming.

"We started the rooftop garden in 2012," says Sipokazi Somzana, community development manager for Makhulong A Matala (Greener Pastures in Sesotho), the community development arm of the Johannesburg Housing Company (JHC). "The aim was to empower people, promote healthy eating and supplement incomes through sales."

"Our approach is developmental," says Lungisani Ntuli, general manager of Makhulong A Matala. "We teach skills that will help people to have sustainable enterprises and livelihoods."

The project started off with container gardens in collaboration with the Food Gardens Foundation...