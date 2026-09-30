Angola: Bodiva - Transactions Generate Kz 102.3 Million On Tuesday

Luanda — The Angola Securities Exchange (BODIVA) traded Kz102.3 million (USD 1= Kz 912) on Tuesday (29), distributed across 171 deals and 3,066 shares traded.

Unitel once again assumed leadership in terms of liquidity, with 88 deals and 2,190 shares traded, corresponding to an amount of 64.78 million kwanzas, accounting for about 63% of the value traded in the session.

In terms of share price, Unitel shares closed at 29,996 kwanzas, representing an appreciation of 1.68% compared to the previous session.

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Bank BAI recorded the highest percentage appreciation among the traded stocks, rising 2.16% to 97,000 kwanzas.

The institution carried out 17 deals, involving 155 shares and an amount of 15.03 million kwanzas.

Conversely, Banck Caixa Geral Angola (BCGA) recorded the session's largest devaluation, dropping 4.76% to 20,000 kwanzas.

It carried out 22 deals, involving 326 shares and an amount of approximately 6.67 million kwanzas.

ENSA-Seguros de Angola maintained its price at 23,000 kwanzas, with no percentage variation, having registered 19 deals, with 305 shares traded and an amount of 7.09 million kwanzas.

Meanwhile, BODIVA shares remained stable at 95,000 kwanzas, with 10 deals, 34 shares traded, and an amount of 3.22 million kwanzas.

Bank BFA also ended the session without any change in share price, remaining at 99,000 kwanzas.

It registered 15 deals, corresponding to 56 shares and an amount of 5.54 million kwanzas.

Overall, the session recorded a negative global variation of 0.92%, mainly reflecting the negative pressure observed on Bank CGA shares, despite the appreciations registered by BAI and Unitel.

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