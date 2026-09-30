Angola: Artisanal Fishermen Receive Vessels

Moçâmedes — At least seven artisanal fishing vessels were handed over this Monday to an equal number of cooperatives in the municipality of Sacomar, Namibe province, as part of an initiative aimed at strengthening fishing activities.

Namibe Province Governor Archer Mangueira presided over the ceremony that served to handover the equipment. Each cooperative consists of 10 members, totaling 70 direct beneficiaries of the equipment acquired under the Integrated Local Development and Poverty Reduction Program (PIDLCP).

On the occasion, Governor Archer Mangueira noted that the Executive is not opposed to fishing activities but advocates for them to be conducted in an organized manner and under safe conditions, safeguarding the lives of the fishermen.

He also highlighted the goal of continuing the initiative by establishing more cooperatives, thereby allowing an increasing number of citizens to actively participate in poverty reduction efforts.

Furthermore, he urged citizens to update their details at the One-Stop Public Service Counters (BUAP) to ensure the exercise of their citizenship rights.In a statement, the beneficiaries affirmed that the vessels represent the resolution of a long-standing concern a solution found through dialogue, consultation, and the municipal administration's efforts to bring itself closer to the communities. VR/FA/CS/TED/jmc