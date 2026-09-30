Angola: Basketball - Benguela Hosts Vladimiro Romero Super Cup

Luanda — The Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) announced on Tuesday (29) the province of Benguela as the host of the 33rd Edition of the Vladimiro Romero Super Cup on Oct 17.

In a press release made public in which ANGOP had ccess to, the Federation outlines the general framework for senior competitions, in both men's and women's categories, for the 2026/2027 season.

The men's Super Cup will take place in October and will pit the teams of Petro de Luanda against Interclube, while the women's event is scheduled for Nov 20 in the province of Huíla, between 1.º de Agosto and Sporting de Luanda.

According to the document, the draw for the 49th Edition of the UNITEL BASKET 2026/2027 (National Men Senior Championship) will take place on Oct 1 at 6:00 pm in Luanda, with the competition scheduled to start on the 20th of the same month.

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FAB also announced that registration is open until Oct 8 for teams interested in competing in the Angola Cup.

In the women's sector, the draw for the Liga Azule (National Women Senior Championship) is scheduled for Nov 4 at 6:00 PM, also in Luanda.

For the Angola Cup, registration will be open until Nov 6, while the National Championship will begin on the 26th of the same month, with matches taking place in the cities of the registered teams.

Petro de Luanda is the reigning champion and holder of the men's Super Cup. In the women's category, 1.º de Agosto is the current champion of the Liga Azule and holder of the Angola Cup.

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