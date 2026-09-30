South Africa: The Times Higher Education Summit Is Under Way

30 September 2026
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The event is in Cape Town -- for the first time on the African continent -- and has brought together university leaders, policymakers, industry representatives, civil society and student leaders from around the world. The summit started off with a Presidents' Forum attended by university leaders before the first official day. Day 1 included a talk on universities in the artificial intelligence era with University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice-Chancellor Professor Mosa Moshabela, as well as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) for Research and Internationalisation Professor Thokozani Majozi on purpose and public value. DVC for Teaching and Learning Professor Brandon Collier-Reed also shared his thoughts on inclusive education.

Read the original article on UCT.

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