Tunisia: Amendment of Several Decree-Laws At Centre of Council of Ministers [update1]

30 September 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saïed chaired Tuesday the Council of Ministers in Carthage which focused on several draft decree-laws and issues in connection to public services, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

The meeting mainly examined a draft decree-law amending Decree-Law No. 54 of 2022 on combating offences relating to information and communication systems.

Another text amending Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 on criminal reconciliation and the allocation of its revenues was also high on the agenda.

The ministers also reviewed a draft decree-law amending several provisions of the 2012 organic law on the Independent High Authority for Elections as well as a draft decree-law on municipal councils.

President Kais Saïed said he is following up the situation across the country.

"The Tunisian people, waging a war of liberation on all fronts, will only accept a resounding victory," the Head of State added, decrying "pockets of counter-revolution and henchmen of colonialism."

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