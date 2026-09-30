Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Bids Farewell to Turkish Ambassador

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has commended outgoing Turkish ambassador to Namibia Feral Oruçkaptan for her contribution to strengthening relations between Namibia and Türkiye.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks on Tuesday when she received Oruçkaptan for a farewell courtesy visit at State House.

In a statement, the president thanks the ambassador for her efforts during her diplomatic tenure, particularly in facilitating humanitarian assistance to Namibia during periods of drought.

She also highlights Oruçkaptan's contribution to expanding educational opportunities for Namibian youth, including scholarships for master's degree programmes in Türkiye.

"I wish you well in your future endeavours. Namibia-Türkiye relations will continue to grow," reads the statement.

Oruçkaptan, in turn, thanks the Namibian government and people for the hospitality and support extended to her during her tenure.

She also expresses gratitude for Namibia's solidarity with Türkiye following the devastating earthquake, recalling Nandi-Ndaitwah's signing of the book of condolence during the period of mourning.

The ambassador says the support she received contributed to the success of her mission and further strengthened relations between the two countries.