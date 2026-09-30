South Africa: SAWS Warns of Heavy Rain, Severe Thunderstorms and Hail

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in Gauteng, central to eastern parts of North West, and central to western parts of Limpopo on Wednesday.

These weather conditions are likely to cause localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to settlements and infrastructure.

"Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, disruption to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation are expected over the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City District Municipalities, as well as the Ndlambe, Nqgushwa and Sundays River Valley Local Municipalities," SAWS said.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the Cederberg, Bergrivier and Kamiesberg municipalities.

The weather outlook for Thursday and Friday indicates partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the eastern and western parts of the country.

The public and stakeholders are strongly urged to monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings, as updates will be issued when the likelihood and severity of the impacts become clearer.

The public is also advised to avoid unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain from sharing unverified information.