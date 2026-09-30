South Africa: SAWS Warns of Heavy Rain, Severe Thunderstorms and Hail

30 September 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning in Gauteng, central to eastern parts of North West, and central to western parts of Limpopo on Wednesday.

These weather conditions are likely to cause localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as localised damage to settlements and infrastructure.

"Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements, disruption to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigation are expected over the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City District Municipalities, as well as the Ndlambe, Nqgushwa and Sundays River Valley Local Municipalities," SAWS said.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape, as well as the Cederberg, Bergrivier and Kamiesberg municipalities.

The weather outlook for Thursday and Friday indicates partly cloudy and cool conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the eastern and western parts of the country.

The public and stakeholders are strongly urged to monitor official SAWS forecasts and warnings, as updates will be issued when the likelihood and severity of the impacts become clearer.

The public is also advised to avoid unauthorised or unverified information sources and refrain from sharing unverified information.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.