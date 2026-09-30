Nigeria: The Fiscal Asphyxiation of Nigerian Healthcare

A national budget is more than just numbers on a page. It is a fundamental moral agreement between a sovereign government and its citizens. It strips away political rhetoric and lays bare the true priorities of a leadership, showing us exactly whose lives matter and what an administration truly values when the flashbulbs are turned off.

When we peer past the grand ceremonies of budget presentations and look closely at how Nigeria funds its healthcare system, it becomes titles and painfully obvious that this sacred social contract is completely broken.

The political class in Nigeria loves to command media headlines by announcing record breaking, massive financial allocations for the health sector. Every fiscal year, we are treated to congratulatory press statements celebrating the government's apparent commitment to the well-being of its people.

However, tracking the journey of these funds from appropriation bills to actual cash releases reveals a devastating reality: we are systematically setting up our national healthcare architecture to collapse under the weight of institutional neglect.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The entire public conversation surrounding health funding in Nigeria operates under a deceptive, highly polished illusion. For instance, the highly publicised 2.48 trillion Naira allocated to healthcare in the 2026 budget appears impressive on paper, but it represents a meager 4.2 per cent of the total national budget.

This allocation falls tragically short of the historic 2001 Abuja Declaration target, where African heads of state--convening on our own soil--pledged to dedicate at least 15 per cent of their annual national budgets to healthcare. By consistently keeping our healthcare funding at less than a third of that benchmark for over two decades, the federal government is effectively starving the sector of the vital oxygen it needs to survive.

To truly understand the depth of this systemic crisis, we must look at the treacherous gap between legislative appropriation and treasury disbursement. This is where the structural decay of our public financial management becomes plain. For the 2025 fiscal year, the federal government proudly approved N218 billion specifically for health capital projects--meant to build clinics, purchase lifesaving diagnostic machines, and upgrade aging facilities.

Yet, by the close of the fiscal year, the Ministry of Finance had disbursed a shocking, insulting N36 million. This staggering discrepancy represents a total breakdown in cash releases that completely paralyzes development in the sector.

Mathematically, this means the actual cash release rate for vital hospital infrastructure sat at less than 0.02 per cent. While politicians in Abuja were actively taking political credit for a multi-billion Naira health budget on national television, the tertiary and primary health centers on the frontlines received virtually nothing.

This structural disconnect exposes a dark truth about Nigerian governance: the federal budget has been fully weaponised as a public relations instrument designed to appease international donors, rating agencies, and local advocacy groups, while the internal machinery of the state ensures the implementation remains empty.

When a government routinely approves billions in the light of day but releases mere millions in the dark halls of bureaucracy, it is executing an intentional chokehold on public health. This persistent failure to disburse cash explains the physical ruins of our healthcare landscape. It is the direct reason why primary health centres across our rural communities look abandoned, why premier teaching hospitals lack functional CT scanners and basic oncological equipment, and why our most brilliant medical minds are fleeing the country in droves.

The historic 'Japa' syndrome is not merely an economic trend; it is a forced migration driven by a state that refuses to provide its doctors with the basic tools required to save human lives.

The terrible weight of this systemic funding failure is passed down directly to ordinary Nigerian families, who must bear the consequences with their lives and livelihoods. Because public facilities are starved of operational liquidity, citizens are forced to financially sponsor their own survival in a broken system.

Recent data indicates that out-of-pocket health spending by everyday Nigerians has skyrocketed to an alarming 76.1 per cent . This means that more than three-quarters of all medical expenses in this country are settled directly by sick citizens dipping into their thin personal savings or borrowing from relatives.

In a country where over 80 million people live in poverty, forcing families to pay cash upfront before receiving medical attention is a moral tragedy. It ensures that healthcare is treated as a luxury for the rich rather than a right for all, pricing the poor out of survival and turning easily treatable illnesses into fatal medical emergencies. This excessive reliance on out-of-pocket spending also fundamentally destabilizes our national security.

A nation where a single major medical diagnosis can instantly push an entire middle-class household into deep poverty cannot achieve true social or economic stability. The physical productivity of our national workforce is the foundation of our economic growth; by starving health, we are actively sabotaging our agricultural, industrial, and commercial future.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We must look past comfortable academic reviews that celebrate the text of newly signed legislation like the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act. Laws written on crisp paper do not heal sick citizens, and approved budget lines do not stop preventable deaths. Only real cash releases, fully stocked clinics, working equipment, and motivated, well-paid medical professionals can do that.

Our historical habit of passing beautiful health reforms without securing matching cash disbursement guarantees has turned our legal frameworks into monuments of false hope.

To rescue our healthcare system from absolute collapse, Nigeria needs to establish legislative mechanisms that legally bind the finance ministry to release approved funds. We must criminalise the arbitrary withholding of health capital appropriations and treat budget execution with the same legal weight as revenue generation.

Until we treat healthcare financing as an urgent matter of national survival and public security, rather than a political numbers game, our national budget will remain nothing more than an official blueprint for mortality.

Nasiru is a Public Affairs Analyst