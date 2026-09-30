Namibia: UnNAM Team Recognised At Global Nuclear Challenge

A team from the University of Namibia (UNAM) has received international recognition after winning a special prize at the Global HackAtom international student championship held in Russia.

The NamHack Innovators team was awarded an invitation to attend the Obninsk Tech Summer School in 2027 after competing against students from 15 countries.

The Global HackAtom final took place in Ekaterinburg as part of the International Festival of Youth 2026.

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More than 80 students who qualified through national competitions took part in the final. During the competition, teams had 24 hours to develop solutions to challenges facing the nuclear industry.

This year's finalists were asked to present ideas on what future "atomic cities" could look like.

Rosatom Director General International Network Egor Kvyatkovskiy said the championship has grown into a global platform for young talent.

"Hackathons give young people a unique chance to put their knowledge, skills and creativity to work on real problems facing major corporations and governments worldwide today," he said.Kvyatkovskiy said participants developed solutions in areas such as sustainable development, digital transformation, energy efficiency and the integration of high-tech solutions into everyday life.

"I am confident the ideas these talented young people are coming up with are already laying the groundwork for the future. It is their fresh perspective and bold thinking that will shape the world of tomorrow," he said.

The organisers said the award shows the growing interest in nuclear science and technology among African students.

They noted that Namibia is among the countries where specialists are being trained for the uranium industry, while students from across Africa continue to study nuclear science at Rosatom's partner universities. Namibia and Russia are also preparing a framework agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The partnership includes uranium exploration, with Headspring Investments, a subsidiary of Uranium One, continuing exploration work at the Wings uranium project in the Omaheke region.

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