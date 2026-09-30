Namibia: Ar Calls for Speaker Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's Removal Over Conduct in Parliament

30 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Affirmative Repositioning has called for the immediate removal of National Assembly speaker Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, accusing her of undermining the dignity and proper functioning of the parliament.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party accused the speaker of treating the National Assembly as a personal space and of abusing the authority attached to her office.

This comes after its leader Job Amupanda was ordered to leave the chamber for allegedly disturbing the session.

Amupanda, alongside member of parliament Ester Haikola-Sakaria, were escorted out by sergeants at arms.

The AR also accused Kuugongelwa-Amadhila of the continued harassment of Amupanda, describing the alleged conduct as politically motivated.

The movement further called on president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and members of the National Assembly to reject "attempts to undermine the parliament and the functioning of the eighth administration".

The AR alleged that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's actions were linked to political differences, following the 2022 Swapo congress, and urged progressive lawmakers to demand her removal.

"Parliament belongs to the people of Namibia, and its dignity must be defended," the statement reads.

The AR says it will not remain silent while the National Assembly is, in its view, reduced to a platform for personal political disputes.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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