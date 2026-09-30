Namibia: Rundu Man Arrested After Mother Killed

A man (31) was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly hacking his mother (51) to death with a panga and spade at their house on Tuesday morning.

The incident, according to Kavango East head of crime investigations Moses Simaho, occurred at around 04h50 at Sauyemwa location in the Rundu district.

The suspect, Sifwaku Ihemba, allegedly struck his mother with a panga and a spade several times on the head and hand.

" ... causing open wounds and three fingers cut off," Simaho says.

The deceased, Ngongo Tjangano (52), who was a teacher at Ndama Primary School, died instantly.

The suspect's child, whose age is unknown, was also injured on the head during the attack and was taken to Rundu Intermediate Hospital for treatment.

Ihemba was arrested and remains in police custody.

Tjangano's body was taken to the Rundu hospital mortuary pending a postmortem examination.

Simaho says investigation into this matter continues.