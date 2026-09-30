Namibia: BoN Shifts Focus From Oil Discovery to Long-Term Value

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) said the country's biggest challenge is no longer discovering oil but making sure it is prepared to turn the resource into lasting economic benefits.

Speaking at the Bank's 2026 Annual Symposium on Friday, governor Ebson Uanguta said Namibia should use the period before oil production starts to strengthen institutions, develop local skills and ensure the petroleum industry benefits the wider economy.

The symposium, held under the theme 'Namibia's Pre-Oil Production Phase: Assessing Choices That Unlock Long-Term Economic Value', this year's annual symposium brought together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, academics and international experts to discuss how Namibia should prepare for first oil.

Uanguta said the pre-production phase presents a rare opportunity for the country to lay the right foundation before petroleum begins flowing.

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"The opportunity before Namibia is therefore not only the petroleum beneath our waters. It is the opportunity we have today to prepare deliberately for the economy we want tomorrow," he said. He said Namibia's priorities should include developing local skills and entrepreneurship, strengthening institutions and regulatory systems, and creating stronger links between the oil and gas sector and the rest of the economy so that local businesses can benefit.

The governor said the central bank is also strengthening its economic forecasting and financial stability systems to prepare for the possible impact of oil production on economic growth, inflation, the balance of payments and the financial sector.

Industries, mines and energy minister Modestus Amutse said government is working to ensure oil discoveries translate into lasting national value.

He said this requires strong legislation, capable institutions, effective environmental protection and a competitive national petroleum company.

Amutse said Cabinet's approval of the Local Content Policy framework is an important step towards increasing Namibian participation in the sector.

He stressed that local content should not only focus on awarding contracts to Namibians but also on building businesses that can meet industry standards and compete internationally.

"The true measure of first oil will not be the first barrel sold. It will be the capabilities that remain in Namibia long after the last barrel is gone," he said.

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He also called for stronger cooperation between government, the Development Bank of Namibia, commercial banks, insurers and petroleum operators to improve access to finance for local businesses.

At the symposium, Bank of Namibia director of research and financial sector development Emma Haiyambo said the oil and gas sector has already made a significant contribution to the economy. She said the sector attracted about N$74.4 billion in foreign direct investment between 2021 and 2025, representing about 56% of total FDI inflows during the period. Oil and gas exploration also accounted for about 30% of Namibia's gross fixed capital formation between 2022 and 2025.

Haiyambo said although Namibia has made progress in preparing for oil production, more work is needed to finalise legal and regulatory frameworks, strengthen institutions, develop local content legislation, address specialised skills shortages and improve public awareness.

International experts also shared lessons from countries with established petroleum industries.

Columbia University adjunct professor Jenik Radon said countries that benefit from petroleum wealth are those with strong institutions, transparent governance, sound laws and disciplined revenue management.

Meanwhile, Uganda's Petroleum Authority director of development and production Alex Nyombi said local participation must begin before production through investment in skills, businesses and technology transfer.

He said Uganda awarded petroleum contracts worth US$7.2 billion between 2017 and 2025, of which US$2.2 billion went to local companies, while more than 14 000 Ugandans and 4 000 small and medium enterprises received training.

