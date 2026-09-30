Namibia: Cousins Building Farming Empire On Family Legacy

Etunda — Long before Teofilus Shilongo and his cousin Salom Paulina became agricultural business owners at the Etunda Green Scheme in the Omusati Region, farming was already part of their childhood.

Growing up in Omusati region, where their parents were involved in agriculture, the cousins developed a love for farming from an early age, learning from the people who would eventually inspire them to build their own agricultural enterprise.

Today, they are carrying forward their parents' farming legacy, determined to transform the family tradition into a sustainable business that produces food, creates employment and supports small traders across northern Namibia.

"Our parents were already involved in farming, and growing up around farming helped us develop a genuine love and appreciation for agriculture," Shilongo said.

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Their journey began at Shoopala Combined School in Omusati region before they pursued different educational paths. Shilongo proceeded to Ruacana High School, while Paulina attended Onesi Senior Secondary School.

After completing high school, Shilongo moved to Ongwediva, where he studied at the International University of Management (IUM), graduating as a teacher. Paulina is currently pursuing her studies and is in her fourth year.

Although their education took them in different directions, their connection to farming remained strong, shaped by years of exposure to agriculture through their parents.

The cousins officially began operating their agricultural business at the Etunda Green Scheme in 2002, working alongside their parents, who had managed the farm for years. As their parents grew older and could no longer fully manage the farm operations, Shilongo and Paulina gradually assumed greater responsibility for its daily activities and development.

For Shilongo, taking over the farm was not simply about running a business, but also about ensuring that the work and sacrifices of the previous generation would continue to benefit the family and the surrounding community.

"When we officially started farming at Etunda in 2002, our parents believed that farming could be more than just a means of earning a living. They believed it could become a foundation for building a better future for the family and contributing to the development of our community," he said.

Quality

The business now produces a variety of crops, including onions, carrots, cabbage, green peppers, watermelons, butternuts, groundnuts, beans and tomatoes, among others.

The diversified production allows the farmers to supply different types of fresh produce to the market while responding to consumer demand.

Their main focus is serving the Namibian community, particularly the northern regions of Omusati, Ohangwena and Oshana, with ambitions to expand into other parts of the country.

Shilongo said the business aims to increase local food production and make fresh agricultural products more accessible to Namibian consumers while contributing to reducing dependence on imported produce. Beyond growing crops, the cousins have also built their business around supporting people who depend on fresh produce to earn a living.

Their customers include small street vendors and informal traders operating around Oshifo, Outapi, Oshakati, Ongwediva and Ondangwa, many of whom face additional expenses when travelling to buy stock for resale.

Shilongo said the business offers free transportation and delivery to these traders, allowing them to receive produce directly at their selling points without having to spend money on transport.

Input

The business also supplies supermarkets such as SPAR and other retail outlets where applicable, while offering discounts to customers who purchase in larger quantities. For small traders, these arrangements help reduce the costs of sourcing stock, allowing them to direct more of their earnings towards running and growing their businesses.

"We believe these services give us a competitive advantage because customers are not only buying quality agricultural products; they are also receiving convenience, savings and reliable service," Shilongo said.

He said the approach helps traders reduce their operating costs while building long-term relationships with regular customers.

The farm also creates employment opportunities through planting, harvesting, packaging, loading, transportation and sales.

According to Shilongo, workers and young people involved in the business gain practical experience in agricultural production, product handling, marketing, customer service and basic business management.

For the cousins, creating these opportunities is part of their commitment to ensuring that the farm benefits the wider community, particularly young people looking for ways to earn an income and develop practical skills.

Despite their passion for agriculture, Shilongo said farming remains a demanding business, with unpredictable weather and rising production costs placing pressure on their operations.

Drought, water shortages, excessive heat, strong winds and unpredictable rainfall can affect crop production and income, forcing farmers to adjust their plans according to changing conditions.

The cost of agricultural inputs is another major challenge, particularly for farmers supplying formal markets that require consistent quality and reliable quantities.

Shilongo said quality onion seeds can cost more than N$10 000, while butternut seeds can exceed N$8 000.

Farmers supplying supermarkets and other formal buyers must invest in quality seeds, fertiliser and proper crop management to meet market requirements.

"If you want to supply markets such as SPAR, Model, AMTA and Fresco, you have to produce consistent, high-quality products. That means using good-quality seeds and making sure the crops receive the right fertiliser and proper management. All of this comes at a significant cost," he said.

Although access to machinery and equipment at Etunda has helped ease some of the financial burden, farmers still have to manage water, ensure inputs are available on time, control pests and diseases, and meet buyers' expectations.

Reflecting on his farming journey, Shilongo said agriculture involves much more than planting seeds and waiting for a harvest.

"When I started farming in 2002, I knew that agriculture would require hard work, but there were many things I only truly understood after entering the sector. I realised that farming is not simply about planting a seed and waiting for a harvest. You have to manage finances, labour, markets, water, pests and diseases, production costs, and many other risks at the same time," he said.

He believes successful farming requires proper crop calendars, financial management, market awareness and continuous learning.

"A farmer needs to know when to prepare the land, when to plant, when to apply fertiliser, when to irrigate, when to control pests and diseases, and when to harvest," he said.

Looking ahead, the cousins want to expand their agricultural production over the next five to ten years, create more employment opportunities, particularly for young people, and venture into value addition through processing and packaging.

Shilongo said processing and packaging would allow them to reach bigger and more reliable markets while increasing the value of their agricultural products.

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Beyong Omusati

The cousins also hope to expand their distribution network beyond Omusati, Ohangwena and Oshana to rural communities in Kunene, Erongo and ||Kharas, where fresh agricultural products can sometimes be difficult to access in certain settlements.

To achieve these ambitions, Shilongo called for affordable financing, modern farming equipment, reliable water and irrigation infrastructure, continued agricultural training and access to stable markets.

He also called for stronger partnerships with government institutions, financial institutions, agricultural organisations, private companies and fellow farmers to improve access to funding, technology, transportation and wider markets.

Shilongo said investment in storage, local processing and distribution could help reduce costs and improve the availability of locally produced food.

He further urged the government to strengthen youth empowerment programmes through financial assistance, farming inputs, training, irrigation and improved access to markets.

For the cousins, expansion is not only about increasing their own production, but also about reaching more communities, creating jobs and making locally produced food more accessible.

"My goal is not simply to build a successful business for myself. I want to build an agricultural enterprise that creates jobs, contributes to food security, supplies underserved communities and inspires more young people to see agriculture as a viable and sustainable career," Shilongo said.

He said their long-term ambition is to build on the foundation laid by their parents while ensuring that the family farming legacy continues to benefit the people of Etunda and communities across Namibia.

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