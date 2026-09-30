Namibia: A Pile of Labour Sheets

The Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations received 1 103 labour complaints during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

Chiefly, workers mainly raised concerns about overtime payments, minimum wages, remuneration, Sunday and public holiday work, unlawful deductions and sick leave.

The ministry's Labour Relations Quarterly Report for April to June 2026 shows that 977 of the complaints were resolved, while 126 were referred to the Office of the Labour Commissioner (OLC) for dispute resolution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The complaints resulted in enforcement action against non-compliant employers, with N$1.39 million recovered and paid to affected employees.

The report stated that the amount recovered was 85% of the ministry's set target, highlighting continued efforts to enforce labour laws and protect workers' rights.

The ministry said the complaints mainly concerned employers' failure to comply with basic employment conditions, including paying overtime and remuneration, adhering to the national minimum wage, and paying for work performed on Sundays and public holidays.

Workers also complained about unlawful deductions from their salaries and issues surrounding sick leave.

The nature of the complaints points to continued challenges in ensuring that workers receive the wages and employment benefits provided for under labour laws.

The complaints were handled alongside broader workplace inspections and enforcement activities carried out by the Directorate of Labour Services during the quarter.

The ministry inspected 759 workplaces in the wholesale and retail, security, and fishing sectors for compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment and the National Minimum Wage Order.

The ministry achieved 74% of its inspection target, indicating that a portion of planned inspections remained outstanding.

The inspections also identified further cases of non-compliance, with the ministry issuing compliance orders to employers in several sectors.

The report shows that labour-law enforcement extends beyond complaints received from workers, with inspections allowing officials to identify violations before or independently of formal complaints.

Disputes

Some of the complaints received by the ministry progressed to the Office of the Labour Commissioner, where a significant number of labour disputes continued to be handled.

During the quarter, the OLC received 940 new referrals. Of these, 803 labour cases were processed, while 137 were rejected or referred for remedial action.

The OLC handled 1 753 cases during the period, including cases carried over from previous years.

Of the cases handled, 986 (56%) were successfully resolved. Of these, 660 cases were resolved through conciliation, while 326 were resolved through arbitration.

However, 767 cases remained pending at the end of the reporting period.

The pending cases included matters that had been postponed, cases in which evidence had already been presented during arbitration, cases that had been conciliated but were still awaiting arbitration, and cases that had only been partly arbitrated.

The figures suggest that while a substantial number of labour disputes are being resolved, the dispute-resolution system continues to carry a considerable workload.

Safety violations

The complaints come against the backdrop of wider concerns about workplace compliance, particularly occupational health and safety.

During the quarter, the ministry recorded five non-fatal workplace accidents, consisting of one major and four minor accidents.

The major accident occurred at a construction site in Swakopmund and resulted in the permanent injury and amputation of a worker's right thumb.

The ministry said the incidents demonstrate the need for employers to strengthen preventive measures, comply with occupational health and safety legislation, provide appropriate protective equipment and training and maintain safe working environments.

The safety concerns were also reflected in workplace inspections conducted during the quarter.

The ministry said labour-law compliance remained a key priority as it continued inspections, enforcement and awareness activities aimed at employers and employees.

Child labour

The ministry also identified four child labour cases during the reporting period.

The cases were referred to the Namibian Police Force, while the affected minors were withdrawn from employment and reunited with their families.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The identification of the cases adds another dimension to the labour challenges faced by the country, particularly the need for continued monitoring of vulnerable workers and enforcement of laws protecting children from unlawful employment.

Additionally, the labour complaints were recorded at a time when the ministry was also dealing with pressures in the employment market.

During the quarter, 706 vacancies were reported to the Employment Services Bureau, resulting in the placement of 257 jobseekers.

The ministry also continued work on the Third National Employment Policy, which seeks to strengthen Namibia's employment framework.

The first-quarter report said the ministry would continue strengthening enforcement, promoting safe and equitable workplaces and advancing policies aimed at inclusive employment.

The 1 103 complaints received during the quarter therefore provide a snapshot of some of the challenges workers continue to face, particularly around pay, working hours, leave and compliance with minimum employment standards.