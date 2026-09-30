Namibia: NHE Targets 249 Houses By December....891 Erven Under Servicing, Targets 4 215 Plots

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) plans to complete 249 housing units by December. The enterprise is working to expand housing delivery through projects in several towns across the country.

The planned units, estimated to cost N$80.06 million, form part of NHE's current construction programme and are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The projects are spread across Meersig, Oshakati, Okakarara, Eenhana, Goreangab, Ongwediva, Keetmanshoop, Walvis Bay, Henties Bay, Usakos and Swakopmund.

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Oshakati receives the largest allocation, with 54 units, followed by 40 in Keetmanshoop, 37 in Okakarara, 34 in Meersig, and 30 in Eenhana.

Goreangab informal settlement will receive 22 units, while Ongwediva has 10 units planned. Walvis Bay has 10 units, Henties Bay five, Swakopmund four and Usakos three.

The NHE presented the figures to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban and Rural Development and Land Reform last week, outlining its current housing delivery programme and the challenges affecting its ability to build at a larger scale.

While the 249 units represent immediate construction targets, NHE's longer-term plans point to a much larger pipeline.

The housing agency aims to deliver 750 houses over three years through its Informal Settlement Upgrading and Affordable Housing Programme, alongside servicing 4,215 plots.

The three-year programme requires N$662.29 million, with N$149.32 million requested for the 2026/27 financial year.

NHE said the programme could also create approximately 10 000 employment opportunities.

However, the availability of serviced land remains a major factor in determining how quickly these houses can be delivered.

NHE currently has 891 erven under servicing across four projects in Katima Mulilo, Nkurenkuru, Walvis Bay and Kalkfeld. Katima Mulilo accounts for 546 erven, Nkurenkuru 172, Walvis Bay 151 and Kalkfeld 22.

The agency described serviced land as the foundation of housing delivery and said projects cannot be accelerated sustainably without a predictable pipeline of serviced land and bulk infrastructure.

It also pointed out that land servicing is not directly within NHE's mandate and is both the most costly and lengthy part of the housing development process. They explained that having land available does not necessarily mean houses can immediately be constructed.

The land must first be serviced and connected to the necessary infrastructure before it can be converted into developable residential erven. NHE identified bulk infrastructure, funding, construction costs, household affordability and approval processes as other constraints affecting housing delivery. The agency said bulk infrastructure is needed to convert land into developable erven, while limited funding restricts the number of projects that can be implemented simultaneously.

High construction costs also place pressure on selling prices, while household affordability limits access to conventional mortgage finance. Despite these challenges, NHE has reported significant housing delivery over the years.

The agency said it has constructed and delivered 23 719 houses since 1983, with 197 houses completed between January and August 2026.

The 197 houses were delivered across nine towns, including Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Oshakati, Keetmanshoop, Tsumeb, Henties Bay, Windhoek, Opuwo and Oshikuku.

NHE is also looking beyond individual housing projects by developing larger housing pipelines.

In Windhoek, approximately 800 housing units have been approved or planned as part of its housing development programme, while Katima Mulilo has a housing development targeting approximately 546 opportunities.

The agency said these developments are intended to provide platforms for successive phases of housing construction rather than being once-off projects. Financing is another area where NHE is seeking to increase its capacity. A N$1.5 billion Development Bank of Namibia/Development Bank of Southern Africa financing programme is expected to support approximately 2 300 housing units and 1 350 serviced erven across 27 project sites.

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The facility also supports land servicing, housing construction, apartment developments and professional and project-development services, with about 10 000 employment opportunities linked to the programme.

The agency has called for accelerated release of suitable land, dedicated funding for water, sewerage, roads and electricity, long-term affordable development finance, faster planning and statutory approvals and clearer coordination between government, local authorities, utilities and development finance institutions.

NHE said it has already secured approximately 4 215 unserviced plots through local authority allocations, but these still need to be serviced before they can contribute fully to housing delivery.

NHE told the committee that it has the national delivery platform and institutional capacity to increase housing delivery, but said the critical requirement is to align serviced land, bulk infrastructure, affordable capital and institutional coordination.