Namibia: Sankwasa Clarifies Remarks On Muyako, Mafwe Identity

Chinchimani — Urban and Rural Development Minister James Sankwasa has sought to clarify remarks he made about the historical relationship between the Mafwe Traditional Authority and people of different linguistic backgrounds, stating that his comments about Muyako were based on historical records and were not intended as a political or territorial claim.

Speaking during the Lusata Cultural Festival at the Mafwe royal establishment in Chinchimani on Saturday, Sankwasa said Mafwe identity historically brought together people who spoke different languages and dialects under

one traditional authority.

He said historical records showed that some 400 people who had settled in the Muyako area had paid tribal levies to the then Bafwe Bayeyi Traditional Authority.

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"These people were taxed, and we can prove this because they have their tribal levy tax certificates here in this traditional authority," Sankwasa said.

He said that tribal levies were introduced in the region via a government gazette in the 1940s and urged those interested in history to consult the relevant records. Sankwasa stressed that his reference to the historical records should not be interpreted as a claim that the Mafwe chief was the paramount chief over all communities or areas.

"When I say so to the gathering, some people went and said I have said Chief Mamili is the paramount chief of all these other subjects. I never said so," he said.

He explained that his point was that historical records showed how people from different linguistic backgrounds could fall under one traditional authority while retaining their distinct languages and cultural identities.

According to Sankwasa, this was central to understanding the meaning of the Mafwe identity.

"The word Mafwe stands for unity, stands for commonality, that all these people fall under one leader and accept one another as such," he said.

He rejected suggestions that his remarks carried a political or sinister meaning.

"There is nothing political, nothing sinister about it. I wanted people to understand," Sankwasa said.

His comments come against the backdrop of longstanding debates over traditional authority and jurisdiction in parts of the Zambezi region. Historical records and previous government decisions have documented disputes involving Muyako and the jurisdictions of the Mafwe and Masubia traditional authorities.

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Sankwasa said he explained it to educate younger generations about the historical meaning of Mafwe identity, not to create divisions among communities.

"Let us remain focused on who you are, not on what you are. Because what you are does not actually define who you are," he said. -[email protected]