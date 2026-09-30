Africa: Mamili Calls for Unity, Warns Against Divisive Speech

Chinchimani — Mafwe Chief George Mamili VII has called on his subjects and communities across the Zambezi region to embrace unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, warning against words and actions that could sow division.

Addressing his subjects and invited guests who turned up in large numbers during the annual Lusata Cultural Festival at the Mafwe royal establishment in Chinchimani on Saturday, Mamili said the strength of the Mafwe people lies in their "togetherness and unshakeable unity in diversity".

He urged Mafwe community members to remain united despite differences in opinion, social status, political affiliation or place of residence. "As Mafwe people, we have always understood and appreciated the fact that our strength lies in our togetherness and in our unshakeable unity in diversity," Mamili said.

The traditional leader also extended the call for unity beyond the Mafwe community, saying peaceful coexistence with all communities in the Zambezi region was essential for development and social harmony.

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"We share a common destiny as inhabitants of this beautiful region. Development, prosperity and social harmony can only be achieved when we work collectively and respect one another," he said.

Mamili urged communities to promote tolerance, understanding and cooperation, saying differences should not become a source of conflict.

His call came as the annual Lusata festival brought together Mafwe subjects, traditional leaders, government representatives and guests from Namibia, Zambia and Botswana to celebrate Mafwe culture and heritage.

Mamili said the festival was more than a cultural celebration, describing it as an opportunity to preserve traditions, honour ancestors, promote cultural education and pass knowledge to younger generations.

"Lusata reminds us of who we are and where we come from," he said.

He said cultural preservation should go hand in hand with development and modernity, adding that the festival also provides opportunities for social cohesion, tourism promotion and economic activities in the Zambezi region. Mamili further called on leaders, parents, elders and young people to take responsibility for maintaining harmony in their communities. He particularly cautioned against hateful speech, insults, rumours and incitement, saying words could either unite communities or trigger conflict. "Words are powerful. They can either build bridges or create conflict. Let us choose words that promote understanding, respect and reconciliation," he said.

He urged his subjects to reject language that promotes hostility, hatred and division, and instead embrace dialogue and mutual respect.

"We must reject all forms of speech that pose hostility, hatred and division among our people. Instead, let us embrace dialogue, mutual respect and unity," Mamili said.

The chief said the values of unity, respect, hard work, peace, cultural pride and service to communities should remain central to the Mafwe identity. He also called for peaceful cooperation between traditional authorities, government, civil society and other stakeholders in efforts to build a prosperous Zambezi region.

Mamili used the occasion to express appreciation to the Namibian Government for development projects in the Mafwe area and the wider region, including educational and health infrastructure.

He highlighted hostel construction at Masubotwani and Risero secondary schools, saying the facilities would help learners who travel long distances to access education.

He also welcomed the construction of Daneka and Nyanki health centres and mortuaries, saying the facilities would bring healthcare services closer to rural communities and reduce the burden of travelling long distances for medical care.

On agriculture, Mamili called for stronger support for farmers through agricultural extension services, farming inputs, irrigation, smart farming methods and training.

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He said empowering communities to produce sufficient food would reduce dependence on government assistance while strengthening household resilience and economic independence. The chief also called for increased border patrols by the Namibian Defence Force along the borders with Zambia and Botswana, citing concerns over stock theft and other cross-border criminal activities affecting rural communities. Mamili thanked guests from neighbouring countries and development partners who attended the festival, saying cultural exchanges between communities across borders strengthen historical and familial bonds.

"Let us continue to work together with government, with traditional leaders, civil society, and all stakeholders in the building of a prosperous, peaceful, and united Zambezi region and Namibia at large," he said.