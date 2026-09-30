Namibia: Engela Hospital Secures 200 Mattresses for Patients

The sight of expectant mothers lying on bare hospital beds was among the concerns that confronted Ohangwena Governor Kadiva Hamutumwa during her June visit to Engela State Hospital.

The visit highlighted a shortage of mattresses at the facility, prompting hospital management to take steps to address the immediate need.

Engela State Hospital has now secured an additional 200 mattresses through the ministry of health, which have already been procured and are currently on their way to the facility.

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Engela State Hospital Senior Medical Officer Dr Lukas Nghaamwa said the mattresses will be distributed to wards as needed once they arrive.

The hospital had already received 150 mattresses donated by Sanlam last year, which were put into use after the shortage became apparent.

"These 150 mattresses, through the Sanlam partnership, have helped address the need we have been facing. However, because the demand is much greater, someone came forward to assist where they could," Nghaamwa said

The 150 mattresses were initially reserved for an eye campaign, but management redirected them to patients because of the immediate need in the wards, and they have since been distributed.

Nghaamwa said several of the concerns raised during the governor's visit have since been addressed, with assistance reaching the hospital and efforts continuing to improve conditions for patients.

He said the new supply should ease bedding shortages in wards serving admitted patients, recovering patients, and expectant mothers.

Nghaamwa said the hospital remains focused on addressing challenges affecting patients and meeting needs identified at the facility. He said the support received so far has helped resolve some challenges, while management continues to work on other issues affecting service delivery.

The hospital serves communities across the Ohangwena region and also receives patients from neighbouring Angola who cross the border to seek medical treatment.