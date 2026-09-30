Namibia: Naretu, AA Namibie Partenaire pour renforcer la sécurité routière

The Namibian Revolutionary Transport Union (Naretu) and the Automobile Association of Namibia (AA Namibia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen road safety through defensive driving training for truck drivers.

The partnership, signed on Thursday, aims to equip professional drivers with practical skills to handle hazardous situations on the road, while improving driver competency and road-user awareness.

Speaking at the signing, Naretu Commander in Chief and General Secretary Petersen Kambinda said the agreement should not be viewed as simply another training programme.

"Defensive driving cannot be treated simply as another training programme. It is a road safety intervention," Kambinda said. He said that truck drivers play an important role in keeping Namibia's economy moving but face several risks in their daily work.

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"Truck drivers play a critical role in keeping Namibia's economy moving," Kambinda said, adding that drivers face risks such as "fatigue, long-distance driving, heavy-vehicle speeds, extended stopping distances, blind spots, changing road conditions and vehicle-related emergencies."

The defensive driving training will cover fatigue management, speed management, heavy-vehicle braking, blind spots, safe overtaking, vehicle and tyre safety, road awareness, journey planning, and emergency response. Kambinda said practical knowledge is particularly important when drivers face emergencies after obtaining their licences.

"One of the important aspects is being able to respond appropriately to emergencies that may occur after a driver has obtained a licence, such as responding appropriately to a tyre burst," he said.

He said the partnership would help close gaps in drivers' practical knowledge and contribute to safer journeys.

"The initiative can help bridge this gap and contribute towards ensuring that drivers are able to drive to arrive alive at their destinations," Kambinda said. AA Namibia Marketing,

Communications and Finance Manager Wilka Malulu said the partnership is aligned with the Namibia Road Safety Action Plan 2021-2030, particularly Pillar Four, which focuses on safer road users through education, awareness and targeted road-safety interventions. Malulu said the agreement would allow the organisations to reach professional drivers and transport companies directly.

"This partnership provides an opportunity to reach professional drivers and transport companies directly and equip drivers with the knowledge and skills required to deal with different situations on the road," she said.

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She stressed that driver behaviour remains an important factor in road safety.

"The road is not the problem, but our behaviour," Malulu said.

According to Naretu, verified and paid-up members will benefit from reduced fees for AA Namibia's defensive driving training. Members will pay N$1.250 instead of the standard fee of N$1.550.

The fee includes on-board training, assessment, training materials and certification costs. Narutu said the initiative is also intended to provide members with opportunities that promote their professional development, safety and well-being. Naretu Deputy Commander in Chief Johannes Hango said the agreement represents more than a formal signing between the two organisations.

"It is not just about signing a piece of paper; we are demonstrating our commitment to being responsible citizens," Hango said.

Hango called on employers, drivers and other road users to help reduce road fatalities and accident-related incidents.

"Road safety requires collective responsibility," he said.