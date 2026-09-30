Namibia: L'électrification rurale atteint Otjimati

- The days of relying on candles, generators, and limited solar power are over for hundreds of Otjimati residents as the settlement officially switched on its new national power grid connection.

This became a reality following the Ministry of Mines and Energy's rural electrification drive reaching Otjimati village in Epukiro constituency.

Epukiro Councillor Piniel Packy Pakarae confirmed the grid connection is part of an ongoing regional infrastructure rollout aimed at digitising public services, boosting rural safety, and driving sustainable development across multiple local villages.

New Era caught up with some Otjimati residents, who glowed with happiness that words can barely capture, and shared their thoughts on the new development in their home settlement. Karore Kavari, a small business entrepreneur, expressed her happiness and said an electricity connection will help her business grow.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We struggled; we have been in darkness and failed to deliver the best service to our customers due to the unavailability of electricity. The connected electricity will assist my business to grow," she said.

Kavari's business, Karore Investment cc, currently sells cool drinks and meat; she plans to add more products and expand her business.

Edwin Kajeejee Hange, one of the village's senior residents, said residents can now light their houses instead of using candles.

"This is a massive development for our village, and it will assist the water supply system to our homes. We are currently using a solar system to pump water, and it can't send water to our homesteads," he said.

Hange added that residents can now store food in fridges and charge cellphones.

"This electricity connection will now reduce the cost of hiring generators for events in our settlement," he said.

Education

Jepunda Kambirongo, Otjimati Kindergarten head teacher, said the electricity connection is a relief for carrying out pupils' work. "We will now be able to print our documents here instead of travelling to Epukiro Post 3 for such services. This is indeed a relief, and we are thankful to the councillor for facilitating this project after a long wait," she said. However, Kambirongo said the kindergarten now needs a copy machine, printer, computer, fridge and television.

"Electricity comes with development, and that will force us to have electrical appliances," she added.

Another entrepreneur, Andeline Mauano Tjerije of Otjimati Sekamee Investment cc, said the electricity connection is a welcome boost, as it is part of the settlement's development.

"We have been waiting for this development to come, as businesses hardly flourish without electricity. Finally, we are now able to plan better for our business and deliver the best to our customers," she said.

Better services

Moses Tjerije, who sells basic needs including cool drinks, said customers will no longer have to travel long distances to neighbouring or faraway places for services.

"Otjimati will not be a bridge now; in some cases, we used to have warm drinks, and that is not to the customers' preference. We ended up losing profit due to unavailability of electricity," she said, adding that she is planning to expand her business by adding a printing and photocopy machine.

Tjerije, who is also a renowned farmer,

said installing electricity, besides the positives, will bring negatives.

"As you know, our village is one of the hotspots for livestock thievery and that will have a negative impact. I'm fearing that stock theft will be alarming as the thieves will store meat in cool places," she said, adding that villagers must not relax as thievery might escalate further.

Isak Karotua Hange, of Hange Ngueja Welding Investment cc, said he will now start operating from home and establish a strong customer base in the vicinity.

"This is a good development for our village, and most people here are business oriented. We have many projects that require electricity here, and we have to make use of this opportunity to expand further," said Hange.

The welder said that although some of his equipment does not meet current electricity requirements, he will work hard to provide the necessities his customers need.

Meanwhile, Epukiro constituency councillor Piniel Packy Pakarae told this publication that he wants the majority, if not all, villages in the constituency to be electrified.

"Giving each individual a dignified lifestyle is not my option but a priority in view of public service delivery," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Energy Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pakarae said the inhabitants of Otjimati are very industrially oriented people and have no doubt that they will use this electricity to add value to the local produce.

"The young, skilled and gifted residents have already shown what they can deliver without electricity. Welders and San community members with basic artistic skills can flourish and improve their livelihoods," he said, adding that the annual Otjimati Mini Livestock Show will definitely improve its appeal and application due to the availability of electricity.

Otjimati Mini Livestock Show is regarded as Omaheke's preparatory event for livestock farmers who showcase their animals at major competitions such as Otjombinde, Aminuis, Okatumba and Epukiro Agricultural Shows.

The councillor emphasised that other places, such as Otjombundiro, Ouetu-Atuhe, Ozombouvapa, Otjozondjima, and Okozondje are set to benefit from the rural electrification programme.

Otjimati neighbours Okatuuo village to its south, Ozombouvapa to the west, and Otjimanangombe village to the east.