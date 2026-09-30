Namibia: Trois tués, deux blessés dans une collision frontale avec Katima

29 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Katima Mulilo — Three people were killed and two pedestrians were seriously injured in a horrific road crash on the B8 road opposite the Zambezi Vocational Training Centre in Katima Mulilo on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at about 19h24 when a silver Toyota Wish, registration number N9581KM, travelling from the Katima Mulilo Border towards town, allegedly collided with two pedestrians while overtaking another vehicle, then crashed head-on into an oncoming truck.

Zambezi Deputy Commissioner Magdalena Garises, Head of Administration and Acting Regional Commander, confirmed the incident, saying the three occupants of the Toyota Wish died in the collision.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Chansi Sapelapela Jonas, who was driving the vehicle, 27-year-old Manda Luxson Ngabi and 21-year-old Pumulo Simataa.

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Garises said the two pedestrians, identified as 26-year-old Namasiku Salyonga and 21-year-old Sililo Mwinga, sustained serious injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

"The driver of the Toyota Wish was travelling from the Katima Mulilo Border towards Katima Mulilo Town when he bumped two pedestrians while overtaking another vehicle. Immediately thereafter, the Toyota Wish collided head-on with an oncoming truck," Garises said.

The truck, travelling from east to west, caught fire after the impact and was completely burnt.

Garises said the truck driver, 39-year-old Zambian national Terence Mwansa, who was the sole occupant, escaped without injuries.

She said that the next of kin of all three deceased persons had been informed.

"The investigations into this matter are ongoing," Garises said.

The case has been registered at the Katima Mulilo police station and involves charges of culpable homicide and reckless and/or negligent driving.

 

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