Namibia: Local Content Must Anchor Namibia's Energy Ambitions

The domestic burgeoning oil and gas industry risks becoming an engine for foreign suppliers rather than a catalyst for domestic economic transformation unless local businesses, skills and technology are deliberately placed at the centre of the country's energy development.

This challenge will come under the spotlight when the Namibia Local Content Conference & Exhibition (NLCC) returns to Windhoek from 19 to 21 October for its third edition, with offshore technology positioned as a key driver of local participation.

The conference is convened by Antila Oil and Gas in partnership with the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) and Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB), under the patronage of Carlo McLeod, Special Presidential Advisor and Deputy Head of the Upstream Petroleum Unit in the Presidency. Its global knowledge partners are the Centre for Local Content Solution, Africa Energy Technology Centre and Above Ground Advisory.

The conference, to be held at the Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM), takes place at a critical point for Namibia's energy sector as the country moves closer to major investment and development decisions in oil, gas and other emerging energy industries.

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Under the theme, "Offshore Technology as a Pathway to Securing Namibia's Local Content Development," NLCC 2026 will bring together government, industry leaders, investors, technology companies, local businesses and other stakeholders to examine how Namibia can convert its energy potential into tangible domestic economic value.

The stakes are considerable as oil and gas development can generate substantial demand for engineering, logistics, construction, fabrication, professional services, information technology, environmental management, hospitality and other support services.

Without deliberate local-content mechanisms, however, much of that expenditure could flow offshore, limiting the industry's multiplier effect on the Namibian economy.

Maria Mbudhi, founder and CEO of Antila Oil and Gas and convener of the NLCC, said the conference comes at a pivotal time as Namibia moves towards implementing the recently Cabinet-approved National Upstream Petroleum Local Content Policy.

"With FID on the immediate horizon, our collective focus as an industry is shifting from attracting investment to ensuring Namibian businesses, professionals, and innovators are ready to participate in the opportunities the subsequent developments will create," Mbudhi said. She said the 2026 conference would deepen discussions around technology innovation, environmental stewardship and partnerships capable of strengthening local capacity.

The emphasis is particularly significant because local content cannot simply mean awarding contracts to Namibian companies.

It also requires developing the technical expertise, financing, technology, standards and productive capacity needed for local firms to compete in increasingly sophisticated energy value chains.

Mbudhi said the objective was to ensure Namibia's economic development "isn't myopic", highlighting the need for partnerships that can build sustainable domestic capabilities.

The NLCC was launched in Lüderitz in 2024 as a platform to address local participation in Namibia's emerging oil and gas industry. Its second edition, held in Swakopmund in 2025, broadened discussions around local content, in-country value, skills development and inclusive economic participation.

The third edition now aims to place greater emphasis on offshore technology, reflecting the increasingly complex technical requirements associated with Namibia's emerging petroleum industry. This technology focus is crucial because Namibia's ability to capture value from offshore discoveries will depend not only on the scale of investment, but also on whether domestic companies can integrate into the sophisticated supply chains supporting exploration, development and production. Together, the organisers aim to strengthen the link between investment, technology and local economic participation across oil and gas and the wider extractive industries. For Namibia, the central question is increasingly shifting from whether the country can attract billions of dollars in energy investment to how much of the resulting economic activity can be retained domestically. That means building companies capable of supplying the industry, developing specialised skills, fostering technology transfer and ensuring Namibian entrepreneurs and professionals are positioned to participate before major projects reach full development.

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The NLCC therefore arrives at a crucial moment when Namibia's energy boom could generate significant economic opportunities, but the extent to which those opportunities translate into lasting domestic wealth will depend heavily on the strength of the country's local-content framework and its implementation.

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