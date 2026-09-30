South Africa: Silent Killer, Simple Fix? How to Save SA From Hypertension

29 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lillian Roberts

High blood pressure and diabetes are taking a massive toll on health in the South African population. Dr Nasheeta Peer breaks down what it will take to tackle the growing crisis. Hint: part of it is cheaper than we think, and we've already done it with HIV.

Dr Nasheeta Peer is the Chief Specialist Scientist within the Non-Communicable Diseases Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). She has worked there for 22 years, with a focus on the epidemiology and prevention of cardiovascular risk factors. As an NRF C1-rated scientist, her expertise lies in diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia (cholesterol issues), obesity and tobacco smoking.

Peer authored a 2022 study that investigated the links between hypertension and experiencing gender-based violence. Abuse led to high blood pressure partly or entirely because it triggers mental health issues, and binge drinking. The study found that women need psychological support and other interventions to lower their blood pressure.

Another paper she is working on found that hypertension and poor mental health, (including depressive or anxiety disorders) may have a two-way relationship: the presence of hypertension is more likely to increase the risk for mental illnesses, and vice versa.

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Unhealthy 'choices'

Some risk factors for hypertension are passed down through families. Others can be changed.

The National Strategic Plan on Non-Communicable Diseases (2022-2027) points out that reducing the levels of tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, harmful use of alcohol and air pollution would help reduce the level of...

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