South Africa: From Food Waste to Valuable Resource - Rethinking What We Throw Away

Food should nourish people, not end up in landfill. In South Africa, WWF found that an estimated 10 million tonnes of food and around a third of all food produced is wasted each year. This is food that could feed millions of people facing hunger.

According to Stats SA, everyday nearly three million South African households experience the harsh reality of hunger, and 15.8 million people face the threat of food insecurity.

The International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste celebrated today, 29 September is an opportunity to consider not only how much food is wasted, but what we can collectively do to make a difference, from farm to fork and beyond.

Preventing food loss and waste has always been a priority for Woolworths and is a key focus of our Good Business Journey. Beyond the social injustice of food being wasted, while many people face hunger, food waste also carries a significant cost to the environment. Every item of food that is wasted represents a loss of precious resources like water, energy and land used in its production and growth.

For Woolworths, the most responsible approach to food waste is to prevent it from occurring in the first place. This means working with farmers and suppliers to improve production and supply-chain efficiency, while measures such as temperature control, stocking and distribution systems help protect product quality and extend shelf life. The Woolworths cold chain keeps lettuce and pears crispier and berries...