South Africa: Good Grain Harvest Shielded South African Consumers From Inflation Reality

South Africa's abundant grains, fruit and vegetables are keeping food prices low, while foot-and-mouth disease, rising fuel costs and an expected El Niño loom.

For months I have been speaking about how excellent an agricultural season we have had in 2025/26, the benefits of which are also shown in the slowing of consumer food price inflation.

For example, data released by Statistics South Africa on 23 September 2026 showed that consumer food price inflation was 0.7% in August 2026, up from 0.6% the previous month. These levels in July and August 2026 are still the lowest since 2010.

Consumer food price inflation is likely to remain at these moderate levels for the rest of this year and may tick up next year as fears of the expected El Niño drought start to show in various food product prices. Base effects will also drive up consumer food price inflation in 2027.

The key products keeping consumer food price inflation at these lower levels are mainly grain-related, fruits and vegetables, which are all currently in deflation.

Meat price inflation has also continued to moderate, suggesting slaughtering activity remains steady. However, fears of foot-and-mouth disease have added upside pressure on red meat prices over the past few months.

The only products that nudged up in August were fish and seafood, milk, dairy products and eggs. Still,...