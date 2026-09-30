South Africa: Wits Cultural Precinct to Breathe New Life Into Jozi

Major gift from Wits alumnus Chris Seabrooke will help fund R341 million arts, culture and lifestyle precinct that will connect Wits to the City.

Wits University is proud to announce the development of a R341 million Wits Cultural Precinct, a major investment in the arts that will change the University's south-eastern edge in Braamfontein into an accessible lifestyle hub for arts, culture, performance, heritage and creative innovation, while contributing to the regeneration of Johannesburg.

Firmly embedded within the academic programme, the five-year development will expand, integrate and link Wits' existing arts, performance and heritage facilities to create a vibrant cultural gateway between Wits and Jozi. It will bring together new and upgraded academic facilities, theatres, exhibition and performance spaces and enhanced lifestyle areas, opening more of Wits' creative life to Joburgers.

About the Wits Cultural Precinct

Embedded in the Faculty of Humanities and the Wits School of Arts, the Precinct will include the world-class Wits Art Museum, the Jack Ginsberg Centre for Book Arts, the Chris Seabrooke Music Hall, a state-of-the-art Digital Arts building and an additional floor for the Wits School of Arts. The next phase will consolidate Wits' Music facilities, which could provide a future home for a Symphony Orchestra, new exhibition and foyer spaces, Fine Arts facilities, the Wits Theatre Amphitheatre and a new building and rooftop extension that will open...