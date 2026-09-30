South Africa: For 1.3m Children, the Caregiver Is the Curriculum - The Missing Early Learning Investment

29 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Jacqui Boulle

As Literacy month ends, we need to focus on how we close the gap for all children and put the spotlight on the preschooling years, where caregivers are often the primary drivers of development.

Only 31% of Grade 1 pupils meet the home language reading benchmark in Grade 1, according to the Department of Basic Education's FUNS benchmark study. That means the crisis is under way in the preschool years, well before the formal school system ever gets a chance to intervene.

For 1.3 million children outside any programme, there is no teacher or curriculum, only a caregiver. The 2024 Thrive by Five Index found that 56% of these caregivers believed their child was developing at the same pace as their peers, and 35% believed their child was ahead. Despite this reflecting invested caregivers who were paying attention, the same study found that these reflections were not accurate. It found that 82% of children who are not enrolled in early childhood care and education (ECCE) centres are unable to do basic tasks expected of a child their age, and are consequently falling behind their peers.

In response to this, and the broader Thrive By Five results, the government is making concerted efforts to ensure universal access to ECCE by 2030: the Department of Basic Education's (DBE) 2030 Strategy provides a framework for ECCE sector reform, along with the recent ECD social compact...

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