South Africa: Ukraine Hoping SA Will Announce Progress On Returning Abducted Children

29 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Peter Fabricius

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently spoken to Vladimir Putin about returning Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Ukraine hopes that South Africa's participation in this week's international conference on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia indicates that it might be able to help secure the release of some of the children.

Another encouraging sign is that President Cyril Ramaphosa apparently discussed the conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin when they met in India earlier in September.

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Ramaphosa's intelligence adviser Sydney Mufamadi, and Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Zane Dangor, were attending the Pathways to Peace: Second International Conference on Returning Ukrainian Children, Detained Civilians, and Prisoners of War in Toronto, Canada, on 28 and 29 September, officials said.

The conference was organised by Canada, Ukraine and Norway "to strengthen international support for efforts to bring people home, protect those who remain under Russian control and ensure that those who return can access rehabilitation and reintegration services", the Canadian government said.

Read more Call to rally nations to help Ukraine bring home children, detained civilians and POWs September 27, 2026 Neither Mufamadi nor Dangor replied to requests to confirm they were attending or to say what message they would convey from Pretoria to the many countries participating in...

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