South Africa: SA's Hypertension Crisis Is Leaving Millions At Risk of Heart Disease and Stroke

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) claims 18 million lives globally each year, accounting for one in three deaths. It is estimated that one in three South Africans live with high blood pressure, yet about 50% of people remain undiagnosed.

Each year 18 million people die from cardiovascular disease (CVD) globally. Cardiovascular disease includes heart disease and strokes.

In essence, one in three deaths is due to CVD. In South Africa an estimated 225 individuals die from CVD each day. The case for examining what is driving the heart disease and stroke burden could not be more convincing, given the statistics.

While there are some risk factors that are passed down through family genetics, and many that can be changed, hypertension is one of the key risk drivers of CVD. Worldwide, raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 10 million deaths, which is about 17.5 % of the total of all annual deaths. The number of people with uncontrolled hypertension has risen to an estimated 1 billion from 600,000 in 2008.

The World Health Organization's reports on hypertension indicate that out of 1.4-billion adults between 30 and 79 years who are diagnosed with the condition, about 80% do not have it under control. In sub-Saharan Africa, males over the age of 25 years have a prevalence of hypertension of between 48% and 55.5%, and females in this age group have a prevalence of between 43% and 50%.

Data from the...