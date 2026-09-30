Namibia: Crash Claims Three Lives At Katima

29 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Three people died in a head-on collision between a sedan and a truck on the Wenela road at Katima Mulilo on Sunday.

They have been identified as Jonas Chansi (22), Ngabi Manda (27) and Pumulo Simataa (21).

Their next of kin have been informed of their deaths.

Acting regional police commander deputy commissioner Magdalena Garises confirmed the accident on Monday.

She said the deceased were in the sedan, which was driving towards the border when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and hit two pedestrians in the process.

"Immediately, after hitting the two pedestrians, he collided with an oncoming truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision resulted in the death of the driver and two occupants of the sedan.

"The two pedestrians who were hit sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Katima Mulilo District Hospital," she said.

Garises said the Zambian truck driver did not sustain any injuries, but the truck caught fire upon impact and burnt out.

"Police investigations continue," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.