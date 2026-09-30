Namibia: Crash Claims Three Lives At Katima

Three people died in a head-on collision between a sedan and a truck on the Wenela road at Katima Mulilo on Sunday.

They have been identified as Jonas Chansi (22), Ngabi Manda (27) and Pumulo Simataa (21).

Their next of kin have been informed of their deaths.

Acting regional police commander deputy commissioner Magdalena Garises confirmed the accident on Monday.

She said the deceased were in the sedan, which was driving towards the border when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle and hit two pedestrians in the process.

"Immediately, after hitting the two pedestrians, he collided with an oncoming truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision resulted in the death of the driver and two occupants of the sedan.

"The two pedestrians who were hit sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at Katima Mulilo District Hospital," she said.

Garises said the Zambian truck driver did not sustain any injuries, but the truck caught fire upon impact and burnt out.

"Police investigations continue," she said.