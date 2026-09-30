Namibia: Returned European Meat Shipment Investigated

The government is investigating reports that a Namibian meat shipment was sent back from Europe following the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, with authorities currently trying to establish whether the consignment originated from the affected area.

Agriculture minister Inge Zaamwani told the National Assembly on Tuesday that the ministry was consulting European trading partners to establish the origin of the meat and whether it came from the FMD-affected zone.

The minister was responding to Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani, who asked whether it was true that a Namibian meat shipment had been returned from Europe and whether the consignment belonged to Savanna Beef or the Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco).

"We are in consultation with our relevant partners. I spoke with our ambassador today in Brussels and I am due to meet the EU ambassador," Zaamwani said.

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She said Namibia would also have to formally notify the World Organisation for Animal Health, which would help determine how affected consignments should be handled

"If we can trace where that meat container is from and whether it is from any of the affected areas, there is a chance it can be allowed to go through, but it depends on the jurisdiction of other countries and requirements," she said.

Zaamwani said she would return to the National Assembly on Wednesday with a ministerial statement providing further details.

The uncertainty comes after Namibia confirmed FMD in the Karasburg veterinary district in the ||Kharas region on 23 September, prompting the suspension of livestock movement, slaughter and exports.