Namibia: Namwater Faces Questions Over Ageing Infrastructure

29 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NamWater's ageing infrastructure backlog and the funding needed to replace critical water facilities are set to come under the spotlight in the National Assembly next week.

This comes after Popular Democratic Movement chief whip Diederik Vries on Tuesday posed questions to agriculture, fisheries, water, and land reform minister Inge Zaamwani.

The minister is expected to answer next week Thursday as to how much investment is required to address ageing pipelines, reservoirs, pump stations, and other critical infrastructure.

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"The government must disclose the current extent of NamWater's infrastructure backlog, identify facilities requiring urgent rehabilitation or replacement, and state how much funding has been secured to address the problem," he said.

He said many water interruptions and supply failures are directly linked to ageing infrastructure and asked what immediate measures are being implemented to reduce such disruptions.

The member of parliament is further seeking details of a long-term infrastructure replacement plan to prevent the country from developing another major backlog.

Vries is expected to raise concerns about outstanding water debts owed to NamWater and their impact on the utility's ability to maintain, rehabilitate, and expand its infrastructure.

He wants the minister to explain what measures are being taken to recover the debts and protect NamWater's financial capacity.

The questions come amid growing demand for reliable water supplies, with ageing infrastructure posing risks of breakdowns, water losses, and interruptions to communities and industries.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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