East Africa: Marine Police Warn Lake Victoria Users Against Travelling Without Life Jackets

The South East Zonal Commander of the Marine Police, Kosea Stephen Okiria, has warned people using water transport to stop travelling on the water without life jackets.

Okiria made the remarks while addressing fishermen at Lolwe Landing Site in Lolwe Sub-county, Namayingo District, on Lake Victoria.

He said Marine Police officers are often called upon to intervene whenever accidents occur on the water, yet many boat users continue to ignore the importance of wearing life jackets.

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"Interventions to curb water accidents have been undertaken, including sensitisation and rapid response whenever reports of accidents reach us," Okiria said. "But the persistent use of water transport without life-saving jackets has left many people losing their lives."

According to Okiria, nine people have died in water-related accidents between February and September.

He said Marine Police officers are often dismayed when they respond to distress calls involving people who have drowned, only to find that those on board were not wearing life jackets.

Okiria used the occasion to warn fishermen, business operators and other lake users to comply with water safety measures, particularly the use of life jackets.

Okiria also said cases of robbery on the water have been brought under control, with no recent incidents reported.

"Nowadays, robbing people on the water is not common. We fought that," he said. "The challenge now is people who use the water without life jackets, especially business people and fishermen, but the lake is well protected."

He urged all people using Lake Victoria for fishing, transportation and other activities to prioritise safety and comply with marine regulations to prevent avoidable deaths.