Zimbabwe: Controversial Businessman Chivayo, Wife Lulu Die in Marondera Plane Crash

SirWicknellChivayo/Facebook
Sir Wicknell Chivayo.
30 September 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lulu and four others have died in a helicopter crash in Marondera Rural.

Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said there were no survivors in the crash which occurred Wednesday around 1700 hours.

"The Government wishes to confirm that a helicopter crash has occurred, involving one high-profile businessman, three other passengers, and two pilots. Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will confirm the names of the victims in due course. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families, and their friends during this difficult time," said Mangwana.

Police officers were at the scene, with further details expected to be released once they had been established.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

More to follow...

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