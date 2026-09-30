South Africa: Malema's JSC Future Hangs in Balance Despite Belated Apology

EFF leader Julius Malema has apologised for his conduct during a Judicial Service Commission interview in 2021, but the Helen Suzman Foundation is still going to court over his fitness to serve on the constitutional body.

"Honourable Malema, in vernacular, in his home language, which is a South African language, has given an apology as it was required," said National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza on Tuesday, 29 September, concluding a matter that has dragged on for almost five years.

In just under 10 seconds - most of which were used to greet Didiza - EFF leader Julius Malema apologised for his questioning of Judge Keoagile Matojane about a matter involving the EFF during Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews, as the House had ordered in December 2021.

It's taken years to get here, spanning two successive National Assembly Speakers, two parliamentary committees and court action.

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In the April 2021 JSC interviews of judicial candidates, Malema questioned Judge Matojane about his R500,000 defamation determination against the EFF, in the case ex-finance minister Trevor Manuel brought over Malema's claims that he oversaw a "corrupt" process to appoint tax boss Edward Kieswetter.

Judge Matojane found for Manuel and ordered the EFF to pay R500,000 damages. The matter was appealed, and while the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the defamation conviction, it referred the financial penalty back to court. Manuel appealed this to the Constitutional Court, a matter that was...