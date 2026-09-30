South Africa: 'New Sheriff' Message Puts Sibanyoni's Influence Over R500m Deal Under Scrutiny

A R500-million contract, a contractor seeking access to Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and a message declaring there was a 'new sheriff in town' expand on the Mpumalanga taxi boss's alleged influence over businessmen and contractors.

Businessman Dr Tengane Thomas Ntuli took the stand at the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday and told how Joe "Ferrari" Sibanyoni and taxi boss Oupa "Bafana" Sindane sought to extract protection payments from him.

Ntuli claimed Sibanyoni demanded R100,000 in cash at their first meeting in July 2021. Sibanyoni, however, has struggled to explain the payment, while Ntuli has linked it to establishing a business relationship.

Sindane, Sibanyoni, and two others face charges of extortion and money laundering in the Kwaggafontein Magistrates' Court in Mpumalanga.

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The allegations relate to Ntuli's Tengane Mining, which obtained a mining right in Mkobola in December 2022 to supply aggregate to King Civil, the SA National Road Agency's (Sanral's) main contractor on part of the Moloto Road.

According to the criminal docket, Ntuli alleges Sibanyoni and Sindane later demanded 40% of his contract income and, after he objected, instructed him to pay R100,000 a month to a transport company linked to Sibanyoni as a "protection fee". About R2.29-million was allegedly paid into the company's account.

Madlanga commissio Taxi boss Oupa Sindane linked to extortion racket and leaked police intelligence September 28, 2026 Sibanyoni has rejected the extortion allegations, maintaining that the payments...