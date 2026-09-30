South Africa: SA Calls On Russia to Return Ukrainian Children and 'Urgently' End the War

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apparently spoken to Vladimir Putin about returning Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

South Africa has made probably its strongest statement against Russia's war on Ukraine yet, calling for an immediate ceasefire and demanding that Russia safely return all civilians and especially children, which it has abducted, deported or imprisoned, to their families in Ukraine.

Zane Dangor, Director-General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), made the statement on Monday, 28 September, at the Pathways to Peace: Second International Conference on Returning Ukrainian Children, Detained Civilians, and Prisoners of War in Toronto, Canada.

The conference was organised by Canada, Ukraine and Norway "to strengthen international support for efforts to bring people home, protect those who remain under Russian control and ensure that those who return can access rehabilitation and reintegration services", the Canadian government said.

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Read more Call to rally nations to help Ukraine bring home children, detained civilians and POWs September 27, 2026

Ukraine says Russia has unlawfully deported at least 20,651 Ukrainian children to Russia since the war began in 2024, of whom only 2,573 children have been returned.

Ukraine had hoped that South Africa would announce at the conference, which ended on Tuesday, that it had made progress in securing the release of some of...