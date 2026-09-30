Angola: Government Strengthens Environmental Monitoring of Luanda Bay

Luanda — The Angolan Government said on Monday that it was maintaining a regular environmental monitoring programme in Luanda Bay to track changes in ecological conditions in the area.

The monitoring involves daily on-site records of water conditions, according to a statement sent to ANGOP today.

The process covers various physical, chemical and biological parameters, namely temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen, pH and fluorescence, to identify any changes.

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Regarding data recorded on 25 September, a reduction in dissolved oxygen levels was observed, with a value of approximately two millilitres per litre (mL/L), compared with the levels usually recorded, which range from 3.4 to 4.5 mL/L.

During the same period, the fluorescence level recorded at the site was approximately 1.61 micrograms per litre (µg/L).

Fluorescence is used as an indicator of the presence of chlorophyll-a, making it possible to monitor the concentration of phytoplankton biomass in the water.

"The values observed do not indicate high concentrations of chlorophyll-a in the area concerned, and are consistent with a low- to moderate-intensity occurrence of limited spatial extent," the statement said.

As for the monitoring data obtained today, 28 September, they show a favourable trend in the parameters observed, with values close to those usually recorded.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, through the National Institute for Fisheries and Marine Research (INIPM), will continue to strengthen ecological monitoring of Luanda Bay.