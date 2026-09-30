Angola: Secretary of State Calls for Empowerment of Women in the Maritime Sector

Soyo — Angolan Secretary of State for the Management of Marine Spaces and Resources Álvaro dos Santos on Tuesday called in Soyo, Zaire Province, for greater access for women working in the maritime and port sectors and in fishing communities to training, financing and technology to empower them in the blue economy.

The official was speaking at the opening ceremony of a meeting of the Association of Women of the Seas, Ports, Logistics Platforms and Related Activities (AMMPPLOP) of the CPLP, held in the city of Soyo.

Álvaro dos Santos also called for greater participation by women in decision-making bodies and acknowledged their contribution to fisheries, fishing communities, conservation, fish processing and marketing, port and logistics activities, innovation and the preservation of knowledge.

He said that raising awareness, providing training and empowering women in the maritime and port sectors and in fishing communities were the focus of the meeting.

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The State Secretary, on the other hand, said the conservation of marine ecosystems was essential for the development of the blue economy, the sustainable increase in production and the improvement of living conditions in coastal communities, with particular emphasis on women and young people.

In this context, he highlighted the programme's environmental component, which includes cleaning coastal areas and planting mangroves, with the involvement of women, young people, local communities, institutions and partners.

"The development of the blue economy begins with how we care for the territory and the ecosystems that sustain the lives of our communities," he said.

He stressed that mangroves are important breeding and shelter areas for aquatic species and contribute to the resilience of coastal communities.

Álvaro dos Santos also stressed the importance of marine spatial planning, taking into account the coexistence of activities such as artisanal and industrial fishing, maritime transport, port operations, hydrocarbon exploration, tourism and nature conservation.

He described Soyo as an example of such coexistence and advocated spatial planning as a tool to prevent conflicts, protect sensitive areas and ensure that the growth of the marine economy takes place without harming ecosystems or coastal communities.

Regarding the management of biological and aquatic resources, he called for decisions based on scientific knowledge, compliance with closed fishing seasons, respect for catch limits, stronger monitoring and enforcement, and the fight against illegal and unreported fishing.

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The official said, on the other hand, that the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources advocated participatory management, in which coastal communities, particularly women, would be active partners in the monitoring, protection and responsible use of marine resources.

The AMMPPLOP meeting brought together women involved in fishing and other activities related to the seas, ports, logistics platforms and related sectors from CPLP countries.

During the event, issues related to climate change, the conservation of marine ecosystems, sustainability and the role of women in the development of the blue economy were discussed.

The Marine Environmental Education Project for Women Fishmongers and Fisherwomen in Angola (PEAMPPA) was also presented.

At the end of the proceedings, an environmental action was held involving the planting of mangroves in a conservation area near the Cadal Canal, in the municipality of Soyo.