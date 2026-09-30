Mozambique Receptive to Opaia Motors Group Entry

Calumbo — Mozambique's Minister of Transport and Logistics, João Jorge Matlombe, on Tuesday welcomed the intention of Angolan group OPAIA Motors to establish a vehicle assembly plant in his country.

The intention was expressed by OPAIA Motors Director-General José Moreira at the end of a visit to the company's facilities by Mozambican Minister João Jorge Matlombe.

According to the minister, his country is also open to the initiative and is preparing a tender to identify a partner to implement a similar vehicle assembly project to the one operating in Angola's Special Economic Zone.

The official said his government was committed to making investments of this kind and ensuring that the risks associated with the investment were properly managed.

He believes that the country is currently in a position to meet market needs and all technical requirements, and that it has nothing to envy the major industries in Europe and Asia.

He acknowledged that brands are sometimes very strong, although each company promotes its own brand and vehicles are marketed according to their marketing strategies.

The minister said he believed Angolans would increasingly take pride in their national identity and use locally owned brands, thereby beginning to move away from brands regarded as "robust".