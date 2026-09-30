Angola: DP World to Invest More Than USD 90 Million in Angola

Talatona — DP World plans to invest more than USD 90 million in Angola over the next two years, its CEO for Africa, Mohammed Akoojee, announced in Luanda on Monday.

The manager was speaking during the opening session of the second edition of the Angola Hub Transport and Logistics Summit 2026, held in the capital under the theme "Connecting markets, people, and opportunities".

He noted that the new investment comes in addition to the USD 260 million already invested in the Port of Luanda, with the aim of modernising operations, introducing new technologies and expanding capacity.

The DP World executive said that, in addition to port operations, the company is exploring opportunities in logistics markets, economic zones and multimodal corridors, with the aim of improving Angola's links to regional and global supply chains.

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He highlighted Angola's strategic location and its potential for economic diversification, noting the country's capacity to serve as a gateway connecting Southern and Central Africa to the Atlantic and international markets.

In his remarks, he advocated an integrated logistics network encompassing ports, railways, roads, logistics parks and digital solutions capable of facilitating the movement of goods and bringing companies closer to African markets.

At the continental level, Mohammed Akoojee revealed that DP World plans to invest USD 3 billion in Africa over the next five years through the development of infrastructure and logistics ecosystems aimed at improving trade efficiency.

He revealed that 90% of the company's workforce in Angola is local, adding that DP World aims to promote job creation and staff training, as well as skills development as part of the investment's impact.

According to him, this strategy seeks to connect markets, people and opportunities and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The second edition of the event brings together representatives of African governments, financial institutions, multilateral organisations, companies, investors and national and international operators in Luanda.

The event, which runs until Wednesday, features discussions on transport, logistics, connectivity and economic integration.