Angola: Huambo Health Sector Steps Up Malaria Prevention

Huambo — The health sector in the municipality of Huambo announced on Tuesday that it is stepping up awareness and prevention campaigns against malaria, with community-based actions aimed at reducing the incidence of the disease and related deaths.

In statements to ANGOP, the municipal health director, Miguel Balaca, explained that health authorities have intensified community prevention efforts, particularly in areas lacking sanitation infrastructure and in locations with high population concentrations.

He said the campaigns include health fairs, medical consultations, community awareness activities on preventive measures and the distribution of mosquito nets, with priority given to pregnant women receiving care at health units.

Miguel Balaca noted that malaria remains one of the leading causes of death recorded at health units in the municipality, prompting the reinforcement of prevention programmes and medical assistance within communities.

As part of these prevention efforts, health authorities carried out malaria and measles prevention activities on Tuesday in the village of Cacito, in the commune of Calima, an area without sanitation infrastructure.

He recalled that in August, 8,076 malaria cases were treated, resulting in 17 deaths, compared with 11,072 cases recorded during the same period in 2025, which resulted in 21 deaths.