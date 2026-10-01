South Africa: R182m NHI Spin Deal Is a Warning of What's to Come

If R182m meant for an already buckling health system can be poured into PR with so few checks, imagine the risks when the NHI becomes the country's single, centralised purchaser of healthcare.

As with so much else, the public health system would be kaput without Gift of the Givers.

A cursory scroll of social media this week showed Dr Arthur Manning of the Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital in Coronationville thanking Gift of the Givers for an MRI scanning machine. The organisation also earlier installed a borehole at Rahima Moosa, which suffers from the area's chronic water and power cuts.

Then, Gift facilitated catch-up surgeries at the Steve Biko Hospital, donated iPads to Tygerberg and also began a health partnership with the SANDF. That was just this week.

If Gift of the Givers were to run universal public healthcare: happiness. Its ethos of service and selflessness engenders trust. I'd guess there isn't one of us on private medical aid who doesn't wish for more caring, less exploitative healthcare funded by the tax rand, and for everybody.

It would be a public health system of meaningful equity and rising equality. One of the other images on the Gift scroll is of Dr Imtiaz Sooliman bidding farewell to Dr Nicholas Crisp, the architect of the National Health Insurance Act (NHI), whom the post says is retiring this week.

If that's right, he is...