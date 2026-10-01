South Africa: Blunt-Force Justice - New Bill Proposes Excessive Punishment for Artisanal Mining

30 September 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Lulama Madyaka, Mazi Choshane and Robert Krause

The General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill proposes penalties of up to 30 years' imprisonment and a R100-million fine for unlicensed mining. But the Bill fails to distinguish between violent criminal networks and vulnerable, subsistence artisanal miners.

A new bill before Parliament proposes to increase penalties for mining without a licence to up to 30 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to R100-million. Announcing Cabinet's approval of the General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi noted that the rationale for the Bill's steep new penalties is the link between illicit mining and kidnapping, human trafficking, child and forced labour, illegal firearms, rape and murder. No one disputes that such conduct by criminal syndicates requires a coordinated response, including criminal sanctions. The trouble is that the Bill Parliament is being asked to pass does not confine its punishment to that conduct.

Under the amendment, a person convicted of possession, sale and purchase of unpolished diamonds and a person convicted of processing, erecting and operating machinery, and exportation of unpolished diamonds both face up to 30 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to R100-million. This amounts to a threefold jump in the maximum sentence from that proposed in the already draconian draft Mineral Resources Development Bill, and a penalty ceiling that collapses the distinction between these offences. It is more severe, in fact, than a standard life sentence of 25 years imposed for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.