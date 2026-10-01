South Africa: Blunt-Force Justice - New Bill Proposes Excessive Punishment for Artisanal Mining

The General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill proposes penalties of up to 30 years' imprisonment and a R100-million fine for unlicensed mining. But the Bill fails to distinguish between violent criminal networks and vulnerable, subsistence artisanal miners.

A new bill before Parliament proposes to increase penalties for mining without a licence to up to 30 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to R100-million. Announcing Cabinet's approval of the General (Mining) Laws Amendment Bill, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi noted that the rationale for the Bill's steep new penalties is the link between illicit mining and kidnapping, human trafficking, child and forced labour, illegal firearms, rape and murder. No one disputes that such conduct by criminal syndicates requires a coordinated response, including criminal sanctions. The trouble is that the Bill Parliament is being asked to pass does not confine its punishment to that conduct.

Under the amendment, a person convicted of possession, sale and purchase of unpolished diamonds and a person convicted of processing, erecting and operating machinery, and exportation of unpolished diamonds both face up to 30 years' imprisonment and a fine of up to R100-million. This amounts to a threefold jump in the maximum sentence from that proposed in the already draconian draft Mineral Resources Development Bill, and a penalty ceiling that collapses the distinction between these offences. It is more severe, in fact, than a standard life sentence of 25 years imposed for...