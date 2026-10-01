Rwanda: What Do Amavubi Need to Qualify for Afcon 2027?

Rwanda are firmly in contention for a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after making a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with two consecutive victories.

The Amavubi opened their Group K campaign with a convincing 3-1 win over Liberia at Amahoro Stadium before edging Cape Verde 2-1, collecting six points from their opening two matches.

The impressive start has put Stephen Constantine's side among the teams competing at the top of Group K, with Mali also taking maximum points from their first two fixtures.

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Rwanda must finish among the top two teams in Group K, which also includes Mali, Cape Verde and Liberia, to secure qualification for the 2027 AFCON finals, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

With four matches still to play, Rwanda's fate remains in their own hands. The Amavubi are scheduled to face Mali twice, home and away, before travelling to Liberia and hosting Cape Verde in Kigali.

Having already collected six points, Rwanda will be looking to maintain their momentum during the remaining international windows in November 2026 and March 2027.

The two-match series against Mali could prove particularly important in shaping the final Group K standings. The first meeting is scheduled for November 11, 2026, with the two sides currently level on points at the top of the group.

Constantine has assembled a competitive squad combining homegrown talent with Europe-based players such as Joy-Lance Mickels and Noam Emeran, giving the Amavubi renewed confidence in their bid to return to Africa's biggest football tournament.

Rwanda have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations only once in their history.

That historic achievement came in July 2003, when Rwanda secured their place at the 2004 AFCON finals in Tunisia after defeating Ghana 1-0 at Amahoro Stadium.

Striker Jimmy Gatete scored the decisive goal, with the team coached by Serbian tactician Ratomir Dujković.

More than two decades later, Rwanda are once again dreaming of a return to continental football. With six points already secured, Amavubi have given themselves a strong platform from which to pursue one of the two qualification places available from Group K.

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The challenge now is to turn their promising start into sustained results in the remaining fixtures. If Rwanda can continue collecting points both home and away, they will keep their hopes of ending a long wait for another AFCON appearance firmly alive.

Group K table standings

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