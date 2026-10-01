Mozambique: Government Calls for Coordinated Action Among Provincial Governing Bodies

30 September 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)
By Zelio Tembe

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of State Administration, Inocêncio Impissa, calls for coordinated action among provincial governing bodies in order to prevent institutional conflicts and ensure better services to citizens.

According to the minister, government studies have confirmed dysfunctions in the relationship between State representation bodies and provincial decentralized governing bodies.

"Decentralisation must bring governance closer to communities, strengthen local participation, and improve response capacity through enhanced cooperation across all levels of public administration", the minister said, during the sixth Ordinary Session of the National Coordination Council.

He explained that coordination between the Secretary of State, the Provincial Governor, and municipal presidents is a necessity to place collective interest above institutional disputes.

According to Impissa, under the revised framework, executive functions of provincial services are largely transferred to the Provincial Executive Council, while the Secretary of State will focus on sovereign powers, supervision, and oversight of State services represented in the province.

"This clarification must be accompanied by operational changes. A modern public administration cannot work in watertight compartments", he said.

Read the original article on AIM.

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