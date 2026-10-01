Mozambique: Government Approves Changes to Fiscal Regulations

Maputo — Mozambican Government has approved amendments to regulations governing Corporate Income Tax (IRPC), value Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax (IRPS), "aimed at improving the implementation of tax legislation and strengthening the efficiency of the tax system."

The measures were approved on Tuesday at the Council of Ministers (cabinet). The amendments to the IRPC regulation seek to establish clearer deadlines, formalities, administrative mechanisms, duties and ancillary obligations. "These measures will strengthen legal certainty, predictability and transparency in relations between the Tax Administration and taxpayers", reads a statement.

Also on Tuesday, the government approved a new regulation for "the Simplified Tax for Small Taxpayers (ISPC), repealing the 2009 regulation. It covers small-scale activities in sectors including agriculture, fisheries, livestock, forestry, industry, commerce, handicrafts and services."

Regarding VAT, the government approved amendments to several provisions of the regulation, following reforms introduced last year.

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"The changes are intended to modernize the tax system, broaden the tax base and strengthen public revenue collection. The amendments also introduce provisions relating to the digital economy and seek to align consumption tax legislation with international best practices, while providing greater clarity and predictability for taxpayers", reads the document.

The government also approved amendments to the IRPS regulation, as well as a regulation on Volunteerism Law.