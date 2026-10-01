Kenya: Wetang'ula Calls for Dedicated African Climate Fund As Continent Seeks to Cut Reliance On External Financing

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula has called for the establishment of a sustainable African financing mechanism for climate action, warning that the continent must back its climate commitments with domestic resources and stronger laws.

Wetang'ula said Africa's response to climate change should move beyond international commitments and focus on creating the financial and legal capacity needed to implement climate policies.

He made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) at Parliament Buildings, where discussions focused on developing practical and sustainable responses to the effects of climate change across the continent.

"Climate change is one of Africa's biggest challenges," Wetang'ula said, commending PAP for its efforts to address what he described as the growing and harmful effects of climate change on African communities.

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Wetang'ula called for a Climate Change Fund as legislators work on a Model Law on Climate Change for Africa, saying financing would be critical to turning climate policies into action.

"I stressed the need for a realistic and sustainable financing model for climate action including a Climate Change Fund as legislators work on a Model Law on Climate Change for Africa," he said.

The Speaker also urged African countries to make greater use of their natural resources to finance climate action, while strengthening domestic capacity and reducing dependence on external support.

He further called on African lawmakers to adopt a common position on climate action and support legislation that holds environmental polluters accountable.

"I also urged African lawmakers to speak with one voice on climate action and support strong laws that hold environmental polluters accountable," he said.

Wetang'ula linked Kenya's role in international environmental governance to its responsibility to advance environmental protection, noting that the country hosts UN-Habitat.

The Speaker said the continent now needed to shift from commitments to implementation by ensuring climate laws and policies are matched with adequate resources.

"Africa must move from commitments to action by ensuring that our climate policies and laws are backed by adequate resources for effective implementation," Wetang'ula said.