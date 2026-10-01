Kenya: Experts Call for Stronger Health, Social Systems to Support Kenya's Ageing Population

Nairobi — Kenya must strengthen and better connect its health, social protection and community systems to cope with a growing older population and ensure longer lives are matched by health, dignity and independence, experts have said.

Health experts, researchers, policymakers, practitioners and older persons meeting in Nairobi warned that ageing cannot be treated solely as a medical issue, with older people increasingly facing multiple and overlapping challenges including non-communicable diseases (NCDs), dementia, mental health conditions, mobility limitations, malnutrition, abuse and social isolation.

The discussions were held at the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) during the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) 2026 Scientific Pre-Conference ahead of the main conference scheduled for October 1-2.

Kenya's 2019 Population and Housing Census recorded about 2.7 million people aged 60 years and above, highlighting the need for systems to prepare for an ageing population.

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Dr Rita Arogo of the World Health Organization said better data on older people would be critical to planning services capable of meeting their needs.

"To rethink systems, we need to think of the data first. Because if we do not count older persons appropriately, then we will not be able to take care of them," Arogo said.

She said improved data would also enable Kenya to adjust its systems and prepare for the needs of future generations.

Dr Lydia Atambo, Chair of the IDOP 2026 Conference Organising Committee and Director of the Africa Center of Excellence for Healthy Ageing and Older Persons, said Kenya needed to examine whether existing systems were adequately responding to older people rather than focusing only on celebrating their contributions.

"But beyond the celebration, we are asking whether the communities, systems and frameworks we have in place actually respond to their needs," Atambo said.

She noted that older people make significant contributions to families, communities and the economy.

Shakira Khawaja, founder of Suqoon Kenya, said longer life expectancy required deliberate preparation by individuals and institutions.

"We celebrate longevity, but are we ready for what it means in our country? We need to prepare ourselves for that," Khawaja said.

The scientific meeting is examining a broad range of issues affecting healthy ageing, including NCDs and cognitive decline, mental health, infectious diseases, nutrition, frailty and mobility.

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Participants are also discussing elder abuse, loneliness, social isolation, digital inclusion, poverty, access to justice, family support and social protection.

The discussions are seeking to strengthen integrated geriatric and gerontological care while ensuring older persons have a greater role in shaping policies and services that affect them.

Recommendations from the scientific pre-conference will feed into the wider IDOP 2026 discussions and the conference communiqué, with participants expected to identify practical measures to strengthen care, policy and support systems.

The discussions come ahead of the International Day of Older Persons, marked globally on October 1 to recognise the contributions of older people and draw attention to the challenges and opportunities associated with ageing.